Step aside, football fanatics. Baseball is back.

Spring training has been going on for two weeks. At the end of this month the Multimillionaires of Summer will play the first game of the regular major league season.

Play-by-play announcer ageless Bob Uecker will retell his ages-old stories to radio listeners. He really will.

The season will culminate with a Milwaukee Brewers-Minnesota Twins World Series. (How’s that for your morning laugh?)

I’m probably a minority of one but as I see it, the Major League Baseball season is too long. (If you plan to throw eggs at my house for that remark, I would appreciate it if they are hard-boiled which are easier to scrape off the siding.)

I see no reason to open baseball season in March when some teams have to clear fields and seats of snow or to play the World Season in November when you are shopping for frozen turkeys for Thanksgiving.

Years ago, northbound sportswriters heading home in April from spring training stopped in Augusta, Ga., to cover The Masters golf tournament.

And the Milwaukee Braves won the 1957 World Series on Oct. 10. More recently, but yet a long time ago, Reggie Jackson was called Mr. October because of his prowess at the plate during the World Series. Will we be able to refer to the Brewers’ Rowdy Tellez or Christian Yelich as Mr. November?

Oh, I understand playoffs make the season longer. Today, fans hope their favorite teams get to the playoffs instead of talking about winning the pennant.

Because critics complain that baseball games last longer than an Alex Murdaugh murder trial, Major League Baseball made several rule changes to speed up the games.

I heard a television sportscaster say the changes will shorten the game by 20 minutes. Well, isn’t that special?

Hey, if Major League Baseball really wants to shorten games, all it has to do is make every foul ball a strike. No pitcher would have to throw more than six pitches to any batter.

The down side would be fewer foul ball souvenirs for fans.

This season, we Wisconsinites can take pride in the fact that the people who maintain American Family Field want to spend $424 million to spruce up the 22-year-old ballpark where people watch baseball while drinking beer.

That’s almost equal to the annul salary for a 35-year-old pitcher with a 5.6 earned run average.

And Tony the Guv, bless his generous heart, wants to donate $290 million of our money to the cause while hoping that will encourage the Brewers to stay in Milwaukee through 2043.

There are two other obvious options to raise money.

One — There is a guy in the District of Columbia named Good Old Joe who hands out hundreds of billions of dollars left and right. With election year approaching, Good Old Joe shouldn’t have a problem tossing a few hundred million dollars to the swing state of Wisconsin. He’s more concerned with 2024, than 2043. (Good Old Joe could add a couple of dollars to resurface roads in Mound Cemetery and Sanders Park.)

Two — An astute legislator from Racine County could suggest putting a sales tax on Racine County. After all, the Racine County economy would benefit enormously every time a Cubs fan on the way to a game in the state-of-the-art stadium stops for gas or a hamburger.