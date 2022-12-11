As I See It: How about Sauerkraut Saturday?

A few years ago, I wrote that I was getting the short end of my co-habitation with age-related macular degeneration. That’s a condition where the retina in the eye says, “There is no need for you to drive anymore nor read newspapers, magazines or books.”

Did I complain? No, I said millions of people have much worse problems. I can read The Journal Times and email on my computer by enlarging the type. Oh, it’s a time-consuming chore and getting a straight part in my hair is guesswork but that’s life. While most of the problem has been with my right eye, I was able to read the digital numbers on my alarm clock, stove clock and microwave as well as expiration dates on food packages with my lazy left eye using an extra-strong for-biggener glass.

Well, ARMD was not satisfied. One recent night, ARMD painted an indelible black spot on my left eye. I now am not able to read the numbers on my alarm.

Ah, I soon realized it isn’t all bad. When I closed my right eye and looked around with my left eye, the facial tissue sticking out of the box was a pretty purple, not white. I bet you can’t say that. And when I looked at the tree in my front yard, there were small red spots on the branches. I walked to the door for a closer look. The red spots were gone but white flakes were falling from the sky. I said to my son who had dropped by, “Either the angels are having a pillow fight or God has dandruff.”

My family insisted I see the Eye Guy so I did. We agreed he should shoot me — with six monthly injections to see if things improve.

This and that

Comic strip character Lola recently asked, “Why isn’t Taco Tuesday followed by Fajita Friday?” So now I wonder: Why not Sauerkraut Saturday? Wiener schnitzel Wednesday? Meatloaf (or Macaroni) Monday?

A Journal Times story reported Wisconsin ranks fourth in the nation for the number of roundabouts. I would like to see one more — the intersection of Rapids Drive, North Green Bay Road and Floyd Drive. It’s often so busy that bees fly in to admire it. But big problem. None of the roads is a state highway so the City of Racine would have to pay for it. Simple solution. Convince our area legislators to get one of the roads designated a state highway.

One of my Minnesota friends is a Packers fan. Earl lives in Glencoe, which I probably don’t have to tell you is 12 miles southwest of Lester Prairie. Earl said Aaron Rodgers should retire and move to Glencoe where they could play cards and watch football on TV.

“Tis the season for televised Christmas programs. Every year I look forward to seeing the show with my favorite opening. That’s where the narrator — Burl Ives, I think — sees a group of seals and says, “Hmm, Christmas seals.” Every year I miss seeing it.

Evidently the official description of that decorated tree on Monument Square is holiday tree. Yours Truly says, “Baloney! It’s a Christmas tree.”