As I See It: High school seniors have been cheated

I’m a retired old goat who hasn’t driven a car for two years so I spend most of my time at home. Which means “Stay Home” or “Safer at Home” hasn’t made much difference.
Well, yes, I miss keeping my Mr. Universe body in shape at the fitness center and online grocery shopping isn’t exciting.
A family living next to the farm where I grew up near Lester Prairie, a small town in Minnesota 45 miles northeast of Gibbon, said her family has saved money shopping online. They don’t buy items on the shelves that tantalize you. But, Kim added, they were out of chocolate and other sweet stuff.
I know the feeling. I WENT FOUR DAYS WITHOUT OREOS!
As I see it, a house without Oreos is like the Green Bay Packers without Aaron Rodgers, Miller Park without Brewers and fans, Minnesota Vikings without Super Bowl rings.
While I make light of my plight, I am saddened by all the deaths due to COVID-19. My heart goes out to their families. I share the sadness of other families who couldn’t have services to celebrate the lives of loved ones who passed away — among them John Dewey, the first Journal Times publisher after Lee Enterprises acquired the newspaper, and Gary Suhr, retired WRJN sports announcer/news director.
I feel sorry for hospital patients and residents of nursing homes and other facilities who can’t have visitors. I understand the anguish of people unable to go to work or run their businesses. I feel deeply for health care workers who work long hours day after day after day.
There is another group for whom I feel sorry — high school seniors. Among them is a Kansas cousin’s grandson whom I have never met but with whom I commiserate.
If there is one phase of my life I would like to live over, it’s my senior year in high school. High school seniors are on top of the world. They feel as if they rule the school, think about the future, may have plans for college. Two of them are honored as homecoming king and queen or perhaps a midwinter dance. Then there is the highly-anticipated prom, especially for girls who look long and hard for the perfect gown.
And, tragically this year, there are no spring sports. No way to strive for or defend a championship, no bonding with teammates. I would have hated not earning that fourth letter in baseball despite fielding and batting averages that hovered around .014.
Sure, there will be a post-prom in Racine later and commencement, but they won’t seem the same as usual.
I remember my graduation night a few years ago. I delivered the welcome address which lasted almost four blinks of an eye. No, I was neither valedictorian or salutatorian. They were girls who evidently studied during those four years.
I said we had no idea what lay ahead, maybe even another war. (This was only five years after World War II ended.) About a week later, the Korean War began.
And I used the word extra-curricular. Later, the commencement speaker, a professor at St. Cloud Teachers College, referred to my comment and said the term “extra-curricular” had been replaced by the word “co-curricular.”
I never heard that word again.
Contact Emmert Dose by writing to The Journal Times, 212 Fourth St., Racine, WI 53403 or email emandcarol@csofwi.com.
