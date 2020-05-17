As I See It: High school seniors have been cheated

There is another group for whom I feel sorry — high school seniors. Among them is a Kansas cousin’s grandson whom I have never met but with whom I commiserate.

If there is one phase of my life I would like to live over, it’s my senior year in high school. High school seniors are on top of the world. They feel as if they rule the school, think about the future, may have plans for college. Two of them are honored as homecoming king and queen or perhaps a midwinter dance. Then there is the highly-anticipated prom, especially for girls who look long and hard for the perfect gown.

And, tragically this year, there are no spring sports. No way to strive for or defend a championship, no bonding with teammates. I would have hated not earning that fourth letter in baseball despite fielding and batting averages that hovered around .014.

Sure, there will be a post-prom in Racine later and commencement, but they won’t seem the same as usual.

I remember my graduation night a few years ago. I delivered the welcome address which lasted almost four blinks of an eye. No, I was neither valedictorian or salutatorian. They were girls who evidently studied during those four years.