As I See It: Here's how to honor Col. Heg

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The late Hans Christian Heg of Wisconsin and the late Braxton Bragg of North Carolina had something in common.

They participated in the Civil War Battle of Chickamauga south of Chattanooga, Tenn.

Heg was an Army colonel. A park in northwest Racine County is named in his honor. I have been there several times and have always been impressed by the statue of the good colonel.

And, as most Racine County residents are aware, there also had been a statue of Heg at the Capitol in Madison. That is until recently when some witless, thoughtless rioting punks, goons and thugs pulled it down and inflicted heavy damage. Reporters, to maintain objectivity, called the idiots protesters. But it has been a long time since I was a reporter and, as I see it, those statue wreckers were rioting punks, goons and thugs.

Had they known an eyedropper’s worth of Wisconsin history, they would have known Norwegian native Heg migrated to southeastern Wisconsin as a child and as an adult was known as an abolitionist who assembled a regiment of young Scandinavian men to fight with the Union Army to restore the Union and end slavery.

I don’t know why Madison authorities haven’t taken their fingers out of their armpits and found out who those punks, goons and thugs are.