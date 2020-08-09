As I See It: Here's how to honor Col. Heg

The late Hans Christian Heg of Wisconsin and the late Braxton Bragg of North Carolina had something in common.
They participated in the Civil War Battle of Chickamauga south of Chattanooga, Tenn.
Heg was an Army colonel. A park in northwest Racine County is named in his honor. I have been there several times and have always been impressed by the statue of the good colonel.
And, as most Racine County residents are aware, there also had been a statue of Heg at the Capitol in Madison. That is until recently when some witless, thoughtless rioting punks, goons and thugs pulled it down and inflicted heavy damage. Reporters, to maintain objectivity, called the idiots protesters. But it has been a long time since I was a reporter and, as I see it, those statue wreckers were rioting punks, goons and thugs.
Had they known an eyedropper’s worth of Wisconsin history, they would have known Norwegian native Heg migrated to southeastern Wisconsin as a child and as an adult was known as an abolitionist who assembled a regiment of young Scandinavian men to fight with the Union Army to restore the Union and end slavery.
I don’t know why Madison authorities haven’t taken their fingers out of their armpits and found out who those punks, goons and thugs are.
Bragg was a general. An Army base near Fayetteville, N.C., is named in his honor. I spent many months there in a previous millennium.
I seldom mention my Army days because I didn’t do anything about which to be proud. Half of the men with whom I took basic training were sent to Korea where they saw combat. I was sent to Fort Bragg, where I developed callouses on my fingertips from typing morning reports. Although I can honestly say not one North Korean soldier got past me into Fayetteville.
I, and probably most guys in my battalion, knew Bragg was a Civil War general but weren’t sure for which side. I know now. He was the victorious Confederate commanding officer at Chickamauga.
That’s where Col. Heg died, 24 hours after being wounded in his abdomen while charging forward on his horse ahead of his troops. (My son and I visited the battlefield a couple of years ago and stopped at the spot where Col. Heg reportedly was wounded.)
A couple of months ago, Defense Secretary Mark Esper and Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy said they were open to discussion of public demands to rename Fort Bragg.
Hey, here’s an idea. Let’s rename the base Fort Heg and put up a statue of Hero Heg, the highest ranking Wisconsin officer killed in the Civil War.
To contact Emmert Dose, write to The Journal Times, 212 Fourth St. Racine, WI 53403, or email emandcarol@csofwi.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!