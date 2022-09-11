As I See It: Headphones top list of needs

Members of the church I attend annually donate classroom supplies to an area school. In the church’s newsletter, a teacher listed needs at her classroom at West Ridge School.

People often talk about generation gap. When I read that list I experienced a three-generation gap. The number one need? Headphones with microphones.

Headphones with microphones?

As a member of the age group that doesn’t buy green bananas because we may not see them ripen, I thought about my school days in the middle of the previous century. We didn’t have headphones.

I attended the one-room District 5 Elm Tree School near Lester Prairie, a small town in Minnesota 28 miles south of Maple Lake, 46 miles west of Maple Grove, 36 miles southwest of Maple Plain and 15 miles west of the Maple Creamery.

About the only people with headphones were telephone operators and airplane crew members. I knew there is a legitimate need for headphones in a classroom but wasn’t sure why. Probably something about remote learning, I surmised.

Then I asked know-it-all Dot Com, “Why do elementary school pupils need headphones?”

The answer: “The classroom is a noisy place on any day with the exchanging of ideas between teacher and student. Headphones help keep the noise level at a minimum keeping learning at a maximum.”

The second item on the list is backpacks. In my day, we — at least I — didn’t know what backpacks are. Perhaps Boy Scouts had backpacks but there was not a Boy Scout troop in Lester Prairie.

Backpacks are to pupils today what school bags were in my education era. When I came home after my first day of school, carrying a Dick and Jane book, Mom said she would get a schoolbag for me. I don’t remember if it was canvas or what material. It had a handle and I may have carried books and homework in it for eight years — with a lunch box in the other hand.

The list of classroom needs includes, of course, pencils along with erasers, hard box pencil cases and wide-rule notebooks. For some reason, the pencils should be Ticonderoga. So I won’t donate pencils Dad gave out when he sold Tomahawk seed corn. Oh, well, there are only three or four left. Back in the Stone Age, there were no hard box pencil cases. But I still have my grade school pencil box that had compartments for a ruler, eraser and crayons and a drawer in which to store pencils, pen, compass and protractor.

The list of classroom needs does not include pens, bottles of ink or ink blotters. Pupils of today can be thankful for that, even if they don’t know what those items are. Oh, by the way, I recently found four mint-condition ink blotters. They were political handouts from our state representative seeking re-election in the 1940s or ‘50s. He won.