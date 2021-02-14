As I See It: Grade school relics

Open a card with an illustration of a jockey on a racehorse under the words “You WIN ...” and open it to read “a PLACE in my heart. Have I got a SHOW?”

Pick up a valentine showing a boy with a hat in his hands stranding beside a girl and the words “Keep this under your hat. My valentine ...” Open it and read “is you.” A cowboy on a horse says, “I’d like to rope you in. Be my valentine.”

There’s a duck whose head can be moved to appear to read a book titled :”Easy Lessons in Lovin’” The bottom of the card reads “I take to you like a duck takes to water.”

A character under a crepe paper parachute says, “I hope to land you for my valentine.” A policeman says “I hope to COP you for my valentine so PO-LICE be it.”

A penguin stands next to an igloo with the words “Unless my valentine you’ll be ...” Pull back the penguin’s wing and read “The World will sure be COLD to me.”

And how can you teach grammar to a child when a valentine shaped like a cream pitcher reads “Can you PITCHER me as your valentine?” Then there’s a character flying an airplane on which the wings read “It’s as PLANE as can be I’m UP IN THE air about you.”