As I See It: Grade school relics

Being older than Luxembourg, I realize it’s time to downsize.
For an inveterate saver (aka pack rat) who can’t get rid of things, downsizing is bringing up from the basement a box filled with unrelated items, putting them into smaller boxes or files and recycling the larger box.
In a box I brought up recently, I found a big envelope marked “Valentines.” In it were valentines I received when I attended grade school near Lester Prairie, a small town in Minnesota 51 miles east of Bird Island. Some of those valentines date back 82 years when I was one of seven first-graders in a one-room school with 27 pupils.
It was fun looking at them. Sad, too, because most of the valentines were from people who are resting peacefully.
I don’t know what school children do today on Valentine’s Day. Back then in a small school, everybody exchanged valentines with everybody else. I’m sure valentines were different in the 1930s-40s than they are today.
Some had small loops into which lollipop sticks were inserted.
Many of those valentines had moving parts. Maybe that’s why I kept them. (Well, maybe not. I also have all my report cards and still wear my high school class ring.) Some have fold-back tabs at the bottom so one can make them stand. And many use puns or play on words. To wit:
Open a card with an illustration of a jockey on a racehorse under the words “You WIN ...” and open it to read “a PLACE in my heart. Have I got a SHOW?”
Pick up a valentine showing a boy with a hat in his hands stranding beside a girl and the words “Keep this under your hat. My valentine ...” Open it and read “is you.” A cowboy on a horse says, “I’d like to rope you in. Be my valentine.”
There’s a duck whose head can be moved to appear to read a book titled :”Easy Lessons in Lovin’” The bottom of the card reads “I take to you like a duck takes to water.”
A character under a crepe paper parachute says, “I hope to land you for my valentine.” A policeman says “I hope to COP you for my valentine so PO-LICE be it.”
A penguin stands next to an igloo with the words “Unless my valentine you’ll be ...” Pull back the penguin’s wing and read “The World will sure be COLD to me.”
And how can you teach grammar to a child when a valentine shaped like a cream pitcher reads “Can you PITCHER me as your valentine?” Then there’s a character flying an airplane on which the wings read “It’s as PLANE as can be I’m UP IN THE air about you.”
Among my favorites is the card showing a boy with a butter churn. If you move his head back and forth, his arm moves up and down as if churning butter. The card reads “You BUTTER be my valentine.” It was signed by my third-grade teacher.
Long-time readers may remember a similar column 15 or 20 years ago. Some other valentines were shown then. So I have repeated myself. But today is Valentine’s Day so it seemed appropriate. Happy Valentine’s Day.
To contact Emmert Dose, write to him at The Journal Times, 212 Fourth St., Racine, WI, 53403 or email emandcarol@csofwi.com.