As I See It: Goodbye election hoopla

Election Day has come and gone! Hallelujah! We have finally seen an end to repulsive attack commercials on television, campaign literature plugging our mailboxes and annoying telephone calls during dinner, newscasts or Don’t-Interrupt-Me sports events.

I’m sure the reason Thanksgiving is observed in November is so people can give thanks that another drawn-out election season is over.

Because the deadline for this award-winning column was before Election Day, Yours Truly couldn’t report who won. So he turned to his all-knowing source of information, Clever Clarence the Clairvoyant, to learn whom voters chose. Alas, the sincere soothsayer who perceives the future by peering into inverted brandy snifters had become so disgusted with unabashed gobbledygook, he holed up in a van down by the river until last Wednesday.

So Yours Truly doesn’t know if the candidates who made these promises were elected:

Lower the price of prescription drugs.

Lower the price of insurance premiums.

Stop inflation.

Provide good-paying jobs.

Reduce violent crime.

No state income or property taxes for seniors. (Nonagenarian Yours Truly’s favorite campaign promise)

Require the World Series to be completed by mid-October.

(OK, that last item was nobody’s campaign promise. It would be if Yours Truly were running for office.)

If these candidates won Tuesday, can you picture board meetings in offices of pharmaceutical and insurance companies whose motto is “We never lose money?” They probably would have to consider reducing excessive annual bonuses to corporate executives, limit construction of office buildings to fewer than 85 stories and forget about paying for naming rights on sports facilities built by taxpayers for multimillionaire owners who hire multimillionaire ballplayers.

Three-digit million dollars were spent on campaigns in Wisconsin. Perhaps one could say spending all that money was good for the economy. It certainly must have been Black Friday for the television industry and companies that printed those flyers you found in your mailbox and recycled.

When I hear or read news stories about the oodles of moolah raised and contributed for election campaigns, I think about Bill Proxmire.

(An aside to young readers — as if there actually are any. Proxmire was a Wisconsin senator for 32 years in the previous millennium.)

In his last two re-election campaigns, Proxmire refused contributions and spent less than $200 of his own money. That was for costs related to filing re-election papers and mailing back unsolicited contributions. Campaign reform was one of his goals. Good luck on that, huh?

Tim Michels in his campaign for governor spent $15 million out of his own pocket — close to enough to buy a bottle of beer at a World Series game. I can almost hear Proxmire saying, “Tsk, tsk.”

When I hear or read about all the hassle election officials have to put up with today I yearn for the days of yore. My bride and I walked into the polling place at Wadewitz School and checked in with poll workers, some of whom knew us, received our ballots and voted. Didn’t have to show an ID then.

No Democrat or Republican candidate or campaign volunteer showed up at my door this year. A Libertarian did. He introduced himself and left a 4-by-8-inch piece of literature. I don’t know how much he spent on his campaign but Proxmire probably would say “That’s my kind of candidate.”