As I See It: Golf like an Easter egg hunt

I used to try to play golf, often with three coworkers, sometimes with my bride and a friend or another couple. Compared to Tiger Woods, I was Ox Dose or Elephant Em. Those weren’t the only differences between Tiger Woods and Yours Truly. I don’t have a green sport coat as Tiger has. And I never cheated on my wife.

I identify with one of the email cartoons which read “Golf: The adult version of an Easter egg hunt.” I sliced my drives into the woods so often that all the time spent looking for my ball tended to make the day a nature hike more than a golf outing.

Another cartoon read, “I was one under today — one under a tree, one under a bush, one under the water.”

I also identified with a cartoon with this message: “You can hit a three-acre fairway 10% of the time and a 2-inch branch 90% of the time.” A ball I hit at Johnson Park struck a tree and bounced back to where I was. So I hit it again. The ball struck the same tree at about the same spot as the first time.