As I See It: Golf like an Easter egg hunt

On the first day of spring, an email making the rounds featured several cartoons about golf.
That was fitting because, as you know, in the spring a young man’s fancy turns to thoughts of golf.
Oh, wait, a young man’s fancy turns elsewhere. But in spring many people start thinking of golf. That’s understandable because golf has played a major role in the development of our nation.
Back in 1848, a Californian named John Sutter was operating a mill. Business was slow. So to encourage people to come to California, thus increasing his business, Sutter built a golf course. Then he sent an ad to dozens of newspapers in the East and Midwest. It read: “Come to California for golf.”
Unfortunately, Sutter’s penmanship was faulty and his “f’s” looked like “d’s.” So all the newspaper ads read “Come to California for gold.”
So in 1849 all wagon tracks led to California. Sutter was delighted to see all the newcomers but wondered why they brought pick-axes and shovels instead of golf clubs. Nevertheless, being a shrewd businessman, Sutter immediately built 1,000 condominiums next to his golf course, stocked his pro shop with golf clubs, balls, shoes and shirts and talked Bob Hope into sponsoring a golf tournament. When people across the nation watched the televised tournament and heard sportscaster Jim Nantz’s comments, interest in golf exploded.
I used to try to play golf, often with three coworkers, sometimes with my bride and a friend or another couple. Compared to Tiger Woods, I was Ox Dose or Elephant Em. Those weren’t the only differences between Tiger Woods and Yours Truly. I don’t have a green sport coat as Tiger has. And I never cheated on my wife.
I identify with one of the email cartoons which read “Golf: The adult version of an Easter egg hunt.” I sliced my drives into the woods so often that all the time spent looking for my ball tended to make the day a nature hike more than a golf outing.
Another cartoon read, “I was one under today — one under a tree, one under a bush, one under the water.”
I also identified with a cartoon with this message: “You can hit a three-acre fairway 10% of the time and a 2-inch branch 90% of the time.” A ball I hit at Johnson Park struck a tree and bounced back to where I was. So I hit it again. The ball struck the same tree at about the same spot as the first time.
Actually, I came close once to making a hole in one. It was on the eighth hole at Shoop Park on a foggy morning. My drive disappeared into the fog so I didn’t know where it went. I didn’t see the ball as I walked down the fairway. When I reached the green, I was surprised to see it lie about three feet from the cup. It’s probably good the ball hadn’t gone into the cup. I was playing alone and no one would have believed me if I had told them I made a hole in one.
If you plan to play golf, allow me to share with you another of the email cartoons. It shows a golf tee on a sign which, reminiscent of the 23rd Psalm, reads “May thy ball lie down in green pastures, not in still waters.”
You may write to Emmert Dose at The Journal Times, 212 Fourth St., Racine, WI 53403 or email emandcarol@csofwi.com.