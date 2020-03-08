As I See It: Five pieces served to six diners

Say you are eating lasagna in a restaurant and you feel a piece if food stick to a tooth. You would love to stick your little finger in there and flick it loose with your fingernail. But you don’t, of course. When you are sure no one will notice, you run your tongue back and forth over the troublesome area but no luck. Then you swish your coffee, wine or water through your teeth trying to separate the food from the tooth. Don’t you hate when that happens?
Say four inches of snow fell overnight and you spend an hour clearing your driveway. But before you can back out, a snowplow driver lays a windrow of heavy snow across the driveway. Don’t you hate when that happens?
Say you are watching a TV news program when it breaks for “these messages.” Suddenly you are bombarded with a commercial so loud it makes your ear lobes flutter and your eyeballs wobble. Don ‘t you hate when that happens?
Say you and two others go to a restaurant for dinner. You order chicken tenders for an appetizer. The server brings five pieces. You are sure the restaurant wouldn’t have to file for bankruptcy if the server brought six pieces. One person has only one chicken tender or someone divides two tenders in to six pieces so everybody has the same amount. Don’t you hate when that happens?
Speaking of restaurants, when you open those little wrapped packets of butter, do you end up with greasy fingers, especially if the butter is soft because it is served on a plate or in a dish with hot food? Don’t you hate when that happens?
Or if you order pancakes, do you get sticky fingers when pouring on syrup no matter how careful you try to be. Don’t you hate when that happens?
Say you purchased a box of a desserts which include chocolate cakes rolled like jelly rolls with cream filling covered with chocolate frosting? When you take out a piece, the frosting falls off into your hand. Don’t you hate when that happens?
Say you are taking laundry out of the dryer. Many articles are inside out and you have to take time to make them right. Don’t you hate when that happens?
And say you think you may get a call when you are doing laundry so you take your phone along. But when you get there you see you took the TV remote instead of the phone. Don’t you hate when that happens?
Say you are looking for a space in a crowded parking lot. You spot a vacant site two rows away but when you get there somebody is taking it. Don’t you hate when that happens?
Say you are responding to a friend’s email. You type a few hundred words, keeping your eyes on the keyboard rather than on the screen. When you proofread your letter, you notice you have accidentally hit the caps lock key and most of the words are in capital letters. Don’t you hate when that happens?
Perhaps a reader (if there are any) will write and say “hate” is not a nice word and will suggest I use the word “dislike.” It’s nice to hear from readers so I won’t hate if that happens.
To contact Emmert Dose write to The Journal Times, 212 Fourth St., Racine, WI 53403 or email emandcarol@csofwi.com.