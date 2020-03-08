As I See It: Five pieces served to six diners

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Or if you order pancakes, do you get sticky fingers when pouring on syrup no matter how careful you try to be. Don’t you hate when that happens?

Say you purchased a box of a desserts which include chocolate cakes rolled like jelly rolls with cream filling covered with chocolate frosting? When you take out a piece, the frosting falls off into your hand. Don’t you hate when that happens?

Say you are taking laundry out of the dryer. Many articles are inside out and you have to take time to make them right. Don’t you hate when that happens?

And say you think you may get a call when you are doing laundry so you take your phone along. But when you get there you see you took the TV remote instead of the phone. Don’t you hate when that happens?

Say you are looking for a space in a crowded parking lot. You spot a vacant site two rows away but when you get there somebody is taking it. Don’t you hate when that happens?

Say you are responding to a friend’s email. You type a few hundred words, keeping your eyes on the keyboard rather than on the screen. When you proofread your letter, you notice you have accidentally hit the caps lock key and most of the words are in capital letters. Don’t you hate when that happens?

Perhaps a reader (if there are any) will write and say “hate” is not a nice word and will suggest I use the word “dislike.” It’s nice to hear from readers so I won’t hate if that happens.

To contact Emmert Dose write to The Journal Times, 212 Fourth St., Racine, WI 53403 or email emandcarol@csofwi.com.

