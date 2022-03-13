As I See It: Finally attained the goal

Many years ago people said I should set goals. I never did. Which probably explains why I never amounted to anything. Finally, maybe 18-20 months ago, I set a goal: To become one of the nation’s few 90-year-old newspaper columnists.

I achieved that goal. In fact, the deadline for this column was my 90th birthday.

I don’t know how many 90-year-old columnists there are in the U.S. But I would bet Journal Times readers are saying, “There is one too many now.”

A reader recently asked how many columns I have written. I told her 1,300. But I think that’s an exaggeration. It may be about 1,000, four or five worth reading.

A couple of long-time friends may recall the column I wrote about 42 years ago after a federal holiday on which only postal workers and some bank people did not have to work. I wrote about a West Virginia coal miner who said he had to work hard in a dirty, underground mine but not as hard as postal workers and some bank people who definitely deserved a day off.

Over the years I have written about a teen-age friend of the family who was electrocuted when he came in contact with a power line while climbing a tree on Good Friday, made a neighbor woman cry when I described the day we said “Good-bye” to our black Labrador retriever, gave readers the exact location of my home town Lester Prairie, wrote about serving coffee and cleaning tables on Pancake Day, described county fair visits and dairy farm breakfasts, commemorated June Dairy Month by telling how much I like cows, complained that a traffic light didn’t stay green long enough for me to walk across the street (a few days later the problem was resolved), described macular degeneration, reported what Clever Clarence the Clairvoyant perceived would occur in the near future and told how great it was to watch spring training baseball games on 80-degree days in Phoenix while Racine County residents were shoveling snow.

And there was a column in which I referred to Ole and Tina jokes. I had written about a visit to Chickamauga, the Civil War battlefield where Col. Hans Heg of the Town of Norway lost his life. I reported that Heg had raised an Army unit of mostly Norwegian men, more than 100 named Ole. I wondered how many had wives or girlfriends named Tina. I don’t think the ink on the newsprint was dry or the online version 2 seconds old when a retired editor emailed and said I evidently didn’t have one drop of Norwegian blood in my veins or I would know the jokes were about Ole and Lena. Several months later I received an email from a woman saying she was doing research on Col. Heg and read my column. She wanted me to know it was Ole and Lena. I am sure my tombstone will say “Lena, not Tina.”

I don’t know how many more columns Yours Truly will write. That depends on fate — and The Journal Times publisher and editors.

By the way, Lester Prairie is a small town in Minnesota 34 miles south of South Haven.

To contact Emmert Dose, write to him at The Journal Times, 212 Fourth St., Racine, WI 53403 or email emandcarol@csofwi.com.

