As I See It: Comparing 2020, past elections

Because of the unconventional conventions last summer, the unconventional debate last month, President Trump’s infection of COVID-19 and the record number of absentee ballots cast, historians may consider the 2020 presidential campaign as, well, unconventional.
It makes one wish for the good old days. Which good old days, you ask?
I am part of the generation that’s older than Liechtenstein. My memory goes back to the 1940s when I was a boy on a farm near Lester Prairie, a small town in Minnesota 90 miles south-southwest of Pease.
I remember listening to radio coverage of party conventions in the 1940s. Democrats nominated President Roosevelt for a fourth term and cheered while a band played “Happy Days Are Here Again.” Republicans had their own excitement. There were plethorae of presidential wannabes. Each nomination was followed by a long, noisy demonstration. Both conventions opted for Thomas Dewey — Doomed Dewey, it turned out.
In 1948, President Truman, stumping for election to a full term, was speaking to a gathering from the rear of a railroad car. He had just begun speaking when a voice from the crowd yelled, “Give ‘em hell, Harry!”
Truman replied, “I intend to.”
Several minutes later a voice, presumably the same as before, yelled, “Give ‘em hell, Harry.”
Truman responded, “That’s just what I am doing.”
Many people expected Dewey to defeat Truman. He didn’t. One reason, some said, was that Dewey had a mustache. For several weeks, Dewey wasn’t seen in public, although one person said she met the losing candidate while walking in a woods. Oh, wait, that was another election.
In 1952, American voters preferred Dwight Eisenhower, whose military leadership in World War II helped make America great.
When I was attending St. Cloud State Teachers College in 1956, a Democratic candidate, the unforgettable Estes Kefauver of Tennessee, came to St. Cloud for a rally. Thinking I should take a break from playing intramural basketball, I attended the rally. After the program, I shook Kefauver’s hand and wished him well.
He said, “Thank you, Friend.”
I’m sure my tombstone will read “Here lies a friend of Estes Kefauver.”
In 1960, people decided there should be televised presidential candidate debates. After the first debate, Richard Nixon said to John F. Kennedy, “We had a good exchange.”
Good or not, more Americans, among them, some allege, an unknown number of dead Illinois voters, liked Kennedy more than Nixon.
I could go on but it’s almost Election Day so I’ll wrap this up.
If you still are undecided for whom to vote, you might consider writing in your favorite people.
If you want women in the White House, I suggest attractive NBC newswoman Hallie Jackson, who probably could talk Vladimir Putin in to dismantling his nuclear arsenal, and former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin, who has been keeping an eye on Russia from her house.
If you want men, I suggest Dancing with the Stars Mirror Ball winner Donald Driver and Emmert Dose, who isn’t doing anything.
To contact Emmert Dose, write to him at The Journal Times, 212 Fourth St., Racine, ,WI 53403 or email emandcarol@csofwi.com.
