As I See It: Comparing 2020, past elections

Because of the unconventional conventions last summer, the unconventional debate last month, President Trump’s infection of COVID-19 and the record number of absentee ballots cast, historians may consider the 2020 presidential campaign as, well, unconventional.

It makes one wish for the good old days. Which good old days, you ask?

I am part of the generation that’s older than Liechtenstein. My memory goes back to the 1940s when I was a boy on a farm near Lester Prairie, a small town in Minnesota 90 miles south-southwest of Pease.

I remember listening to radio coverage of party conventions in the 1940s. Democrats nominated President Roosevelt for a fourth term and cheered while a band played “Happy Days Are Here Again.” Republicans had their own excitement. There were plethorae of presidential wannabes. Each nomination was followed by a long, noisy demonstration. Both conventions opted for Thomas Dewey — Doomed Dewey, it turned out.

In 1948, President Truman, stumping for election to a full term, was speaking to a gathering from the rear of a railroad car. He had just begun speaking when a voice from the crowd yelled, “Give ‘em hell, Harry!”

Truman replied, “I intend to.”