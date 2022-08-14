As I See It: Beyond the call of duty

From 1996 to 2012, my bride and I hosted Animal Crackers jazz series entertainers at the Racine Zoo. Carol and I met them at the Lakeview Community Center, transported them in our mini-motor home to the concert area and parked there. During intermission and after concerts, the musicians would come in for rest and refreshments. Our first rider was trumpeter Leroy Jones, whom I was surprised to see smoke cigarettes.

During the first dozen years or so, we amassed a collection of autographed photos.

In those pre-electronic media days, entertainers or their agents would send photos to The Journal Times. James Wardrip, a high-level figure at the JT and one of the Animal Crackers founders, would use the photos in JT ads, then send them to a printer that produced programs issued at the concerts. When the printer returned the photos, Jim gave them to us. He suggested we ask the entertainers to autograph them. Which we did.

I taped the signed photos to the wall at the entrance to the RV. Eventually, the wall was covered and I taped photos to the doors of overhead storage compartments.

One photo we never received was that of flute player Herbie Mann. I was told it didn’t come back from the printer, I have a hunch a Mann fan intercepted it.

On the other hand, jazz guitarist Joe Negri, who also played Handyman Negri on “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood,” not only autographed a photo for us but also signed three others he had with him for our sons.

Then there were the R&R Boys — Sonny Rollins and Ramsey Lewis. They didn’t ride in our RV. In fact, they ignored most of the volunteers and other Animal Crackers personnel. So I had photos and no way of getting them autographed. Well, one of the Crackers people took the photo of Rollins behind stage and received the musician’s autograph. And as Lewis prepared to leave the concert area in his private auto, Morris Reece, then a high level figure with the Park and Recreation Department and the Animal Crackers staff, jumped into the back with Lewis. By the time the auto reached the exit gate Mo — Morris told me to call him that — had a Ramsey Lewis autograph. That was an effort above and beyond the call of duty which I will always appreciate and never forget.

Because Rollins and Lewis snubbed us and most other people, I hung their photos upside down.

Eventually, photos were submitted to the JT electronically so we didn’t have printed photos for performers to sign. Nevertheless, I have a collection of 50-60 autographed photos in a loose-leaf notebook.

That’s a small number of autographs compared to jazz fan Shelley Zepnick’s collection. For several years, she had performers sign a lawn chair. In fact, the first jazz artist to autograph her chair was Herbie Mann at a previous gig at Animal Crackers. After several years there was no room on the chair for more autographs. I think Shelley showed up with a new chair.

Sometimes we were asked to take entertainers to their hotel. When we transported members of the Count Basie Orchestra, their leader, the late Grover Mitchell, sat in the passenger seat and we talked baseball. He agreed when I said Tony Oliva of the Minnesota Twins belongs in the Baseball Hall of Fame. I think Grover would be happy that finally happened this summer.