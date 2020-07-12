As I See It: Baseball players can't spit

And hopefully, that 95-mile-an-hour ball will reach the batter’s box free of coronavirus. That’s because the pitcher will be required to carry a wet washcloth or something like that in his pocket, thus eliminating the need to disgustingly lick his fingers before throwing the ball.

And the players will have to adhere to social distancing. For the team at bat, this may cause problems in the dugout because the normal dugout isn’t 80 feet wide. Well, maybe some players can sit in the stands or play socially distant cards in the locker room.

The Milwaukee Brewers closer can spend the games occupying the Uecker seat in the top row of Miller Park. The Brewers will always have a 12-run lead in the ninth inning so there will be no need for a closer.

Is golf better?

An email making the rounds explains why professional golf is better than baseball. Or, in fact, any other pro sport. I don’t know who is responsible for it but here are some examples of why:

1. Golfers don’t have some of their players in jail every week.

2. PGA golfers are paid in direct proportion to how well they play.

3. Golfers don’t throw dirt on, or bottles at, other people.