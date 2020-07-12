As I See It: Baseball players can't spit

Finally, after a four-month delay due to Super Yuckleschmutz (aka COVID-19), the Millionaire Boys of Summer are back.
After bickering between super-rich owners and overpaid whimpering athletes, Major League Baseball teams will play 60-game schedules.
But the only spectators in the stadiums will be dust mites who seldom cheer or boo umpires. Fans will have to be content sitting in front of television sets and drinking beer costing less than $8 a bottle and eating wiener sandwiches which won’t cost a week’s pay.
More than likely, Milwaukee Brewers games will be on cable TV. So people without that will have to be satisfied listening to play-by-play radio announcers. Well, maybe Chicago teams may appear on regular TV now and then.
There also are some new rules. Some are mild such as requiring a pitcher to pitch to at least three batters.
But did you catch this stunning new rule? Major League Baseball has banned spitting!
Can you imagine Tom Hanks standing in front of a major league team asking, “Are you spitting? There’s no spitting in baseball”?
The late Brewers manager Harvey Kuehn would be horrified.
How will a batter be able to swing at a pitch if he can’t expectorate while waiting as a garbage can behind the center fielder records the catcher’s signals? How can a pitcher hope to strike out a batter if he can’t first water the pitcher’s mound?
And hopefully, that 95-mile-an-hour ball will reach the batter’s box free of coronavirus. That’s because the pitcher will be required to carry a wet washcloth or something like that in his pocket, thus eliminating the need to disgustingly lick his fingers before throwing the ball.
And the players will have to adhere to social distancing. For the team at bat, this may cause problems in the dugout because the normal dugout isn’t 80 feet wide. Well, maybe some players can sit in the stands or play socially distant cards in the locker room.
The Milwaukee Brewers closer can spend the games occupying the Uecker seat in the top row of Miller Park. The Brewers will always have a 12-run lead in the ninth inning so there will be no need for a closer.
Is golf better?
An email making the rounds explains why professional golf is better than baseball. Or, in fact, any other pro sport. I don’t know who is responsible for it but here are some examples of why:
1. Golfers don’t have some of their players in jail every week.
2. PGA golfers are paid in direct proportion to how well they play.
3. Golfers don’t throw dirt on, or bottles at, other people.
4. Golfers don’t hold out for more money or demand new contracts because of another player’s deal.
5. Pro golfers don’t demand that taxpayers pay for construction of courses where they play.
6. Golfers keep their clothes on while being interviewed.
7. You can watch the best golfers in the world at tournaments for $25 or $39 instead of paying a scalper $1,000 for a seat in the nosebleed section.
