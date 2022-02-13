As I See It: Applying for GM position

Shortly after the Minnesota Vikings fired General Manager Rick Spielman and Head Coach Mike Zimmer, I received an email from a friend asking if I would like the GM job. I said, “You bet.” I plan to mail my application tomorrow.

The first priority would be hiring a head coach. I am thinking of Racine Raiders Coach Wilbert Kennedy. If he doesn’t want to leave Racine, I would hire my third cousin once removed who coached a high school team to two Minnesota state championships.

I’d also want a new quarterback. It would be either former Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers or super model Gisele Bundehen’s unemployed husband Tom. I think his last name is Grady or Braylie or something like that.

Then I would hire a former Burlington athlete, Tony Romo, to be quarterback coach and members of the Jamaican bobsled team to be conditioning coaches.

My publicity director would be Stacy Tapp, chief of communication and community engagement for the Racine Unified School District. Her experience in explaining to the public the goings-on in the school district makes her more than qualified to explain to Vikings fans the goings-on of the Purple Practitioners of Puzzling Pathetic Playoff Pursuits. Stacy’s responsibilities also would include telling visiting teams and fans that Minnesotans don’t make and eat casseroles. They make and eat hotdish.

I would ask owners Zygi and Mark Wilf to buy the late Prince’s purple home in Chanhassen, a small city in Minnesota 29 miles east of Lester Prairie, to display all the Lombardi Trophies we would win.

To show fans I am thinking of them, I would negotiate with Minnesota moguls to allow the sale of New Glarus Brewery beer in U.S. Bank Stadium. It would be nice to see fans watching the games while drinking Totally Naked or celebrating Viking touchdowns while holding Two Women.

(Oh, relax, those are the names of beers.)

Then I would build a practice field on the farm where I grew up and establish a parking lot where fans could park their snowmobiles while watching pre-season practice.

I also would add these names to the payroll:

Jennifer Anniston, Heidi Klum, Michelle Obama, Miley Cyrus, Beyonce’, NBC weatherwoman Dylan Dreyer, WTMJ-TV sportscaster Delaney Brey and Saturday Night Live’s Cecily Strong.

Also Serena Williams, Queen Elizabeth, Tonya Harding, Dannica Patrick, Lindsey Vonn, Simone Biles and Kristi Yamaguchi.

Also Greta Neubaur, Rebecca Kleefisch, Laura Bush, Melania Trump, Caitlyn Jenner, Mariah Carey, Toyota pitchwoman Jan, Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar and Wisconsin Rep. Gwen Moore.

Also Sandra Bullock, former German Chancellor Angela Merkel, former Miss Minnesota and “Morning Blend” co-host Tiffany Ogle, Valerie Bertinelli, Marisa Tomei, my cousin Winnie and the AFLAC duck.

They would be Vikings cheerleaders.

Unfortunately the team would never have an undefeated season because I would not allow the Vikings to participate in their annual humiliation in Green Bay. I would send the Packers an email saying, “You win.” To let the Packers know I realize they are disappointed not having their annual Lark at Lambeau, I would send along a few hotdish recipes.

To contact Emmert Dose, write to him at The Journal Times, 212 Fourth St., Racine, WI 53403 or email emandcarol@csofwi.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0