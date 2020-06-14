As I See It: Anna and Samantha did what?

I recently received an email from a man named Louis, an email associate from whom I hadn’t heard for several years. Lou is younger than I am (as are most people) and also a former resident of Lester Prairie, a small town in Minnesota 87 miles South of Milaca.
The subject line of the email read “Louis” and had I been thinking — always a painful endeavor — that should have raised a red flag.
But I was happy to finally hear from Lou so I hurriedly opened the email. I was disappointed there was no greeting or personal note. I saw a photo and story about two sisters, Anna and Samantha Somethingorother from Racine, who had appeared on the television show “Shark Tank.” The story reported that the “Shark Tank” panel unanimously approved Anna and Samantha’s development of a pill that would lower one’s blood sugar level.
Amazed that these two young ladies had done so much, I wondered if The Journal Times ran a story that I never read.
Useless information
I Googled “Anna and Samantha Somethingorother of Racine, Wis.” I received all kinds of useless information including one source listing Samantha Somethingorothers in Green Bay, Cudahy and numerous other cities.
So I Googled “Anna and Samantha Somethingorother of Racine, Wis. Shark Tank.”
Eureka! I learned all about Anna and Samantha. It’s summarized in one word: Scam!
Not only did I learn Anna and Samantha Somethingorother do not exist but similar emails have made the rounds telling how Anna and Samantha Somethingorother lived in Skokie, Ill., and received unanimous approval from the “Shark Tank” panel for their production of a weight loss supplement and moisturizers.
I thought I better reply to Lou’s email to tell him about Anna and Samantha. But as I was about to click on “reply,” I heard myself saying, “Whoa, wait a minute, Dose. I’m sure that email isn’t from Lou and if you click on “reply” you could garf up your computer.”
I always listen to good advice. Had I garfed up my computer, I could not have written this about Anna and Samantha. By the way, the email used a real surname for the attractive ladies but it’s a common surname and I don’t want to cause any problems for a real Anna or Samantha with that surname.
Father’s Day
In recent years, the Father’s Day tradition in our clan has been to gather for a few hours at Estabrook Park in Milwaukee. The adults patronize the beer garden and the children enjoy the playground. We may not do that this year.
So I will take a selfie showing the 12-week-old beard I am growing until there is a coronavirus all-clear. Then I’ll email the photo to my heirs who can print it, attach the photo to the wall and throw darts at it.
Contact Emmert Dose by writing to The Journal Times, 212 Fourth St., Racine, WI 53403, or email emandcarol@csofwi.com.
