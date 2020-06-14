As I See It: Anna and Samantha did what?

Eureka! I learned all about Anna and Samantha. It’s summarized in one word: Scam!

Not only did I learn Anna and Samantha Somethingorother do not exist but similar emails have made the rounds telling how Anna and Samantha Somethingorother lived in Skokie, Ill., and received unanimous approval from the “Shark Tank” panel for their production of a weight loss supplement and moisturizers.

I thought I better reply to Lou’s email to tell him about Anna and Samantha. But as I was about to click on “reply,” I heard myself saying, “Whoa, wait a minute, Dose. I’m sure that email isn’t from Lou and if you click on “reply” you could garf up your computer.”

I always listen to good advice. Had I garfed up my computer, I could not have written this about Anna and Samantha. By the way, the email used a real surname for the attractive ladies but it’s a common surname and I don’t want to cause any problems for a real Anna or Samantha with that surname.

Father’s Day

In recent years, the Father’s Day tradition in our clan has been to gather for a few hours at Estabrook Park in Milwaukee. The adults patronize the beer garden and the children enjoy the playground. We may not do that this year.

So I will take a selfie showing the 12-week-old beard I am growing until there is a coronavirus all-clear. Then I’ll email the photo to my heirs who can print it, attach the photo to the wall and throw darts at it.

Contact Emmert Dose by writing to The Journal Times, 212 Fourth St., Racine, WI 53403, or email emandcarol@csofwi.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0