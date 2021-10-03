As I See It: A mound of money requested

“Hi, Joe, old buddy. How are you and good ol’ Jill doing? You know, of course, Joe, that the roads in Mound Cemetery could stand some work. Could you see to it that some of the 18 zillion dollars of infrastructure money could be deposited in Money for Mound?”

Then I will ask my alderman, Jeffrey Peterson, and County Board supervisor, Jody Spencer, to jointly write a letter to the CEOs of Potawatomi and Ho-Chunk casinos. They would point out that Mound Cemetery includes and is named for burial mounds built by Native Americans a few years ago. Thus, it would be nice if the Potawatomi and Ho-Chunk tribes contribute to Money for Mound an itsy bitsy, teeny weeny amount of the cash Racine residents donate at the casinos in any given month. They shouldn’t have any reservations about that. (Pause 10 seconds to groan.)

Meanwhile, I may contact The Hershey Co. and suggest it donate one-thousandth of 1% of its annual sales of Mounds candy bars. In other words, I may mooch for a mound of Mounds money for Money for Mound.

And I planned to pledge to donate the money I would have earned guest hosting “Jeopardy” had the producers not decided on permanent hosts.

Civic-minded residents who want to participate may send signed blank checks to me.

