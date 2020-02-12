ArtSeed grants available from Racine Arts Council

RACINE — ArtSeed Grants are provided by the Racine Arts Council to support the skills and abilities of artists and arts groups throughout Racine County.

Grants are available in leveled amounts of $500, $1,000 and $1,500. Partnerships and collaborations between artists and non-profit organizations, including educational and governmental entities, are highly encouraged to apply. Winning applications will include a clear description of the project with a completed budget; key goals with measurable objectives; target audience, expected reach; and a description of how the project will positively affect the community.

Individual artists, arts groups and nonprofit organizations are invited to apply for this grant through the Racine Arts Council website, racineartscouncil.org. The application deadline is March 31. Grant winners will be chosen May 15 and awards will be distributed in July. Applicants must be from Racine County, and the proposed venture must occur within Racine County. ArtSeed does not fund scholarships, fundraising projects, or operational costs not directly connected with the proposed program or project