ArtSeed grants available from RAC

RACINE COUNTY — The Racine Arts Council will begin taking applications for ArtSeed grants to support the skills and abilities of artists and art groups throughout Racine County on Feb. 15.

The grants are available in leveled amounts of $500, $1,000 and $1,500. Partnerships and collaborations between artists and non-profit organizations, including educational and governmental entities, are highly encouraged to apply. Winning applications will include a clear description of the project with a completed budget; key goals with measurable objectives; target audience, expected reach; and a description of how the project will positively affect the community.

Individual artists, art groups and non-profit organizations are invited to apply through the Racine Arts Council website at racineartscouncil.org.

Applications are due by March 30. Grant winners will be chosen on May 13 and awards will be distributed in July. Applicants must be from Racine County, and the proposed venture must occur within Racine County. ArtSeed does not fund scholarships, fundraising projects or operational costs not directly connected with the proposed program or project.