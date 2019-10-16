KENOSHA — Kenosha HarborHoliday — International Market & Festival is seeking 25 local professional/semi-professional artists to help make this year’s event a success by painting ornaments for the event’s annual fundraiser. The event takes place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 7-8 but artists need to commit this month.
Artists will be supplied with 10, 4-inch glass ball ornaments to paint. Nine of the ornaments can be designed in any holiday or winter theme of the artists’ choosing. These ornaments will be available for purchase at the HarborHoliday event for $10 each at the outdoor hot cocoa booth. One of the ornaments must be painted in a “Winter in Kenosha” theme. The Kenosha themed ornaments will be part of a raffle at the event. Proceeds go directly to support this free annual event.
Artists wishing to participate should contact Laura Tyunaitis at the Kenosha Area Convention & Visitors Bureau by Oct. 31: Email Laura@VisitKenosha.com or call 262-654-7307, ext. 12. Artists should be prepared to show a sample of their work. Artists are responsible for their own supplies, but will be provided the ornaments and a $50 stipend for their time and talent.
