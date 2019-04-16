RACINE — Spectrum Gallery, located in the east Building of the DeKoven Center, 600 21st St., announces a call for artists to exhibit in the "Black and White (and shades of gray) Invitational Show" opening May 11.
Artists 18 years and older may drop off one piece of artwork including drawing, painting, photography, sculpture, ceramics, mixed media and film/video from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, May 4-5. Two-dimensional work must be framed and wired for hanging; three-dimensional work must be ready for display. There is a $20 hanging fee. Artworks may be for sale or marked not for sale. The show runs through June 9. Gallery hours are noon to 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.
Spectrum Gallery, Racine’s longest operating cooperative arts gallery, celebrated its 24th anniversary this year. Artists may join the gallery at any time. For more information, call Spectrum at 262-634-4345 or go to www.spectrumschoolandgallery.org.
