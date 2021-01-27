 Skip to main content
Artists wanted for RAM's Peeps competition
Artists wanted for RAM's Peeps competition

From the Things to do in and around Racine County series
Jon Bolton Photo

"Schitt$ Peep" by Julie Serbiak was an entry in the 11th annual International PEEPS Art Competition. It was made of foam core, poster board, paper, felt, fabric, lace, buttons, feathers, rocks, paint, Easter grass and found jewelry.

 JOHN BOLTON

RACINE — Within an award-winning contemporary art museum, Racine Art Museum (RAM) presents the RAM 12th annual International PEEPS Art Competition, open March 25 through April 10. This popular, untraditional exhibition showcases fluffy, sugar-coated marshmallow PEEPS created by hundreds of artists from around the country.

Artists of all ages are invited to welcome spring by creating art for the only museum competition of its kind in the world. The free competition is open to individuals, families and organizations.

Each year, the show's popularity draws thousands of visitors to the museum, setting daily attendance records and inspiring nationwide media attention along the way. While attendance for the 2020 show was affected by the global pandemic, interest from creatives remained unwavering — 137 enthusiastic artists created art inspired by the springtime treat for the RAM 11th annual International PEEPS Art Exhibition.

All entries for the 2021 show will be judged by a panel of experts, based on creativity and the best use or representation of PEEPS.

Further information and a downloadable entry form are available on the RAM website, ramart.org. Entries must be dropped off or shipped to arrive at RAM between March 6 and 4 p.m. March 13.

