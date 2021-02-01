Artists wanted for Fine Art and Craft Fest

WILLIAMS BAY — The Williams Bay Cultural Arts Alliance is actively seeking artists for the 45th Fine Art and Craft Fest.

Artists can show their work during the two-day event, which is free to the public and also includes food and entertainment.

The juried show has been held every year since 1976. This year, the event is scheduled for Saturday and Sunday, July 24-25, at Edgewater Park on Geneva Street.

Prizes are awarded to the artists. There is a $500 award for Best of Show in Art and Craft, and a $250 Audience Choice award.

Returning artists have until May 1 to file an application, while new artists have until April 1. The show is limited to 60 exhibitors. Apply online at wbcaa.net.

