Artists wanted for fellowship, emerging artist awards

RACINE — Racine Art Museum (RAM) is seeking artists in the Racine/Kenosha area to submit their work to the RAM Artist Fellowship and Emerging Artist Awards.

These awards are intended to showcase the diversity and vitality of the Racine/Kenosha visual arts community by supporting the professional development of its artists. New in 2020, an Emerging Artist Award will be given to an artist who is in the early stages of their creative development, and demonstrates significant potential. The five recipients will be featured in solo exhibitions presented concurrently at Wustum Museum of Fine Arts, Aug. 27-Nov. 27, 2021.

Fellowship Awards

The competitive Fellowship Awards recognize artists at all stages of their careers who are creating outstanding work in all media including painting/drawing, printmaking, photography, bookmaking, sculpture, installation, film/video, fibers, glass, metals, wood and ceramics. By increasing critical attention and exposure for recipients, the fellowships seek to foster their continued artistic and professional development.

