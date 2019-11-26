Artists wanted for fellowship, emerging artist awards

RACINE — Racine Art Museum (RAM) is seeking artists in the Racine/Kenosha area to submit their work to the RAM Artist Fellowship and Emerging Artist Awards.
These awards are intended to showcase the diversity and vitality of the Racine/Kenosha visual arts community by supporting the professional development of its artists. New in 2020, an Emerging Artist Award will be given to an artist who is in the early stages of their creative development, and demonstrates significant potential. The five recipients will be featured in solo exhibitions presented concurrently at Wustum Museum of Fine Arts, Aug. 27-Nov. 27, 2021.
Fellowship Awards
The competitive Fellowship Awards recognize artists at all stages of their careers who are creating outstanding work in all media including painting/drawing, printmaking, photography, bookmaking, sculpture, installation, film/video, fibers, glass, metals, wood and ceramics. By increasing critical attention and exposure for recipients, the fellowships seek to foster their continued artistic and professional development.
Four $3,000 Artist Fellowships and one $1,500 Emerging Artist Award will be presented, which may be used for any expenses that will assist in the development of new work and advance their artistic careers, e.g. equipment and supply purchases, studio rental, travel, etc. A color brochure will accompany the fellowship exhibitions.
Eligibility
Visual Artists at all stages of their careers who reside in the Racine/Kenosha urban corridor east of I-94 are eligible. Applicants must be over 21 years old and not currently enrolled in a degree program. Emerging Artist applications must be between 21 and 39 years of age on Jan. 13, 2020, and cannot be enrolled in a degree-granting program. All art media are eligible.
Application requirements
Applications must be submitted online through the museum website by 4 p.m. Jan. 13. Applications must include an artist statement, artist resume and digital images of 10 works of art. For professional images, the photo studio at Wustum Museum is available year-round for $10 an hour. More information may be found online at ramart.org.