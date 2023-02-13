RACINE — Artists Gallery, 401 Main St., is offering three membership scholarships valued at $450 each to celebrate its 25th anniversary.

The gallery is an artist owned and operated cooperative located in Downtown Racine.

New artists who would like to display and sell their art at Artists Gallery are encouraged to apply by March 18. Recipients will be announced March 31 and featured during the month of May in the gallery.

Applications are available at the gallery during open hours from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Each applicant will be required to jury into the gallery and if selected abide all member rules. For more information, call 262-635-9332.