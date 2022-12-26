 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Artists may submit work for invitational show at Spectrum Gallery

RACINE — Spectrum Gallery, located in the east building of the DeKoven Center, 600 Caron Butler Drive, announces a call for artists 18 years and older to submit one piece of artwork for its “January Fine Arts Invitational Show.”

No diptychs or multiple-framed work is allowed; two-dimensional artwork must be framed, wired and ready for hanging; three-dimensional artwork must be ready for display. Drop off dates are from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 7-8. There is a $25 hanging fee. Artists may also submit their piece earlier by calling 262-634-4345.

A public opening for the Racine Arts Council sponsored show will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14.

Spectrum Gallery is a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping artists by providing a non-judgmental space and empowering artists to choose their own work for exhibition. Regular gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday and by appointment. For more information on this and other exhibits, events and classes, call 262-634-4345 or go to spectrumschoolandgallery.org.

