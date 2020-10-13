Artists invited to submit holiday ornaments

RACINE — The Racine Art Museum (RAM) Store invites artists of all ages to participate in the museum's competition for handmade holiday decorations, The Art of AdORNAMENTS, Wrappins, and Creative Conifers. This show of holiday ornaments, wrapped gift boxes and decorated trees demonstrates the creativity of people in the Racine community and beyond.

Artists are invited to submit up to two works in two separate categories only: Handmade ornaments — no largers than 5 x 5 x 5 inches; decorated trees — no larger than 12 inches high x 5 x 5 inches; or gift wrapped boxes — no larger than 6 x 6 x 6 inches.

Entries must be delivered to the Racine Art Museum, 441 Main St., by 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14. This holiday show will be on display at RAM Nov. 20-Dec. 30.

For a downloadable entry form, go to ramart.org.

