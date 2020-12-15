Artists invited to Spectrum show

RACINE — Spectrum Gallery in the East Building of the DeKoven Center, 610 Caron Butler Drive, invites all fine artists to submit one piece of their artwork for the January “Fine Arts Invitational Show.”

All media is accepted. Two-dimensional work (drawing, painting, collage, photography, mixed media, etc.) must be framed and wired for hanging; canvas wraps with wire are also accepted. Three-dimensional work (sculpture, ceramic, assemblage, etc.) must be ready for display. Video works are also accepted along with the media to show it. Artwork may be for sale or marked NFS (not for sale).

Drop off for the artwork will be from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 2-3. Artists may also call Spectrum 262-634-4345 to arrange for an earlier drop-off time. There is a $25 hanging fee.

The show runs Jan. 9 through Feb. 7. The nonprofit Spectrum Gallery is dedicated to helping artists by providing an alternative, non-judgmental gallery and empowers artists to choose their own work for exhibition.

Gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, by serendipity or by appointment. For more information, go to spectrumschoolandgallery.org.

