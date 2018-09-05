Subscribe for 17¢ / day

KENOSHA — Artists in all mediums are invited to enter Anderson Arts Center's annual "Winter Juried Exhibition."

Drop off dates are from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 13-14, at Anderson Arts Center, 6603 Third Ave. The show will be held Nov. 11-Jan. 5. Cash Awards will be presented at the opening reception at 2 p.m. Nov. 11.

The $20 entry fee allows two pieces per artist. For an artist prospectus, go to www.andersonartscenter.com. For more information, call 262-653-0481.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments