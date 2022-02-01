 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Artists invited to show their work at Starving Artist Fair

  • 0

RACINE — The Racine Art Guild is inviting regional artists to participate in its 57th annual juried Starving Artist Fair from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 7, on the DeKoven Center grounds, 600 Caron Butler Drive.

The fair draws more than 4,000 visitors annually. Featuring more than 110 artists, it is the largest juried art fair in southeastern Wisconsin and is considered one of the Midwest’s premier art fairs.

In addition to the high-caliber artists, the fair, held at the historic DeKoven Center across the street from Lake Michigan, features live performances, food trucks, a free children’s art activity area, silent auction, raffle and Boutique featuring a collection of artists’ work.

Cash prizes are awarded for Best of Show and People’s Choice. Each will be awarded $100.

Online applications are available at racineartguild.com/safracine. For more information contact Jayne Herring, fair coordinator, via email at RAGuildSAF@gmail.com.

People are also reading…

Proceeds go to the Racine Art Guild’s local art student scholarship fund. Up to four scholarships are awarded to students nominated by their college.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

St. Patrick's Day Parade applications now available

St. Patrick's Day Parade applications now available

The announcement comes after two straight years of no St. Patrick’s Day Parade. It was canceled just two days before it was to take place in 2020, one of the first major events to be called off as the COVID-19 pandemic arrived in the U.S.

What's Going On

What's Going On

What’s Going On is a fundraiser listing published on Saturdays in Community. Events held on a regular basis are not used. Announcements must a…

Watch Now: Related Video

How to cook with kids the right way

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News