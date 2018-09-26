Subscribe for 17¢ / day

BRIGHTON — Richard Bong State Recreation Area, 26313 Burlington Road, will hold an art outdoors plein air event and charity art auction on Saturday, Oct. 6. A reception and refreshments in which pieces will be sold to raise funds for the park will be held from 4:30 to 6 p.m.

All artists are invited to create and donate an 8-inch by 10-inch piece using watercolor, pen and ink, acrylic, oil, pastels and other drawing media. Other media such as carving, collage, jewelry, gourds and fiber arts will also be accepted. Pieces must be created on this day and at the park.

Artists must register by Monday, Oct. 1. There is no fee to register. Download a registration form at www.bongnaturalistassociation.org and mail to the address on the registration form or email to Elizabeth.Goepinger@wi.gov.

There is no fee to park for registered artists. There is no fee to attend; however, a vehicle entrance fee is required. For more information, call 262-878-5607.

