RACINE — A panel discussion for artists on maintaining a productive studio practice, handling important money matters and furthering their art career will be held from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 15, at The Branch, 1501 Washington Ave.
Panel members are: Jennie Gao, artist, creative director and entrepreneur, Madison; Debra Brehmer, writer, art historian, and director of Portrait Society Gallery, Milwaukee; Ryan Peter Miller, conceptual painter, assistant professor of art and director of the H.F. Johnson Gallery at Carthage College, Kenosha; and Fred Stonehouse, artist and associate professor of painting and drawing, University of Wisconsin.
The moderator is Lisa Bigalke, Racine Art Museum Artist Fellowship recipient, artist and co-founder of Rudbeckia Press, Kenosha.
The program is part of the Racine Art Museum Professional Artist Development Series. The cost to attend is $15. Register online at ramart.org/content/professional-artist-development (click on the event link) or call 262-636-9177.
RAM's goal is to foster a group of candidates for the next fellowship application and develop a fellows mentorship program. The overall goal will be to keep artists in this region successful and contributing members of their communities.
