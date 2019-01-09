Try 1 month for 99¢

RACINE — Artists of all ages are invited to submit an entry to the 10th annual "International PEEPS Art Competition" at the Racine Art Museum, 441 Main St. The competition is open to individuals, families and organizations.

Artists should create a two- or three-dimensional work of art using any holiday variety of Peeps.

All 2019 entries will be judged by a panel of experts based on creativity and best use or representation of Peeps. Multiple prizes will be awarded and announced during the artist preview and awards ceremony on Wednesday, April 10.

Entries must be dropped off or shipped to arrive at the Racine Art Museum between March 21 and 4 p.m. March 31.

