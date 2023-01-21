Artists invited to apply for ArtSeed grants

RACINE — ArtSeed grants are provided by the Racine Arts Council to support the skills and abilities of artists and arts groups throughout Racine County.
Grants are available in leveled amounts of $500, $1,000 and $1,500. Partnerships and collaborations between artists and nonprofit organizations, including educational and governmental entities, are highly encouraged to apply. Winning applications will include a clear description of the project with a completed budget; key goals with measurable objectives; target audience, expected reach; and a description of how the project will positively affect the community.
Individual artists, arts groups and nonprofit organizations are invited to apply for this grant beginning February 1, through the Racine Arts Council website. This year’s application deadline is April 15. Grant winners will be chosen May 18 and awards will be distributed in July. Applicants must be from Racine County, and the proposed venture must occur within Racine County.
An "ArtSeed Grant Workshop," a “how-to” session for filling out an application and creating a budget, will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Feb. 27, via Zoom. To register, contact Kathi Wilson at director@racineartscouncil.org.
For more information about the ArtSeed grants program and the application process, go to racineartscouncil.org.