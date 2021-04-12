 Skip to main content
Artists Gallery seeks new artists
RACINE — Artists Gallery, 401 Main St., is looking for new artists.

For the first time in 23 years, trial memberships are being offered to artists who would like to show their work in a historic gallery setting in Downtown Racine. Each prospective artist can show work for one, three-month trial. Applicants must follow all application requirements including jurying guidelines. One-time trial membership dues are $150 upon approval and include full membership benefits.

For more information, visit the Artists Gallery or call 262-635-9332. The gallery is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.

