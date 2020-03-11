Artist development series led by experts planned

RACINE — Designed to engage emerging and mid-career artists, Racine Art Museum's Professional Artist Development Series is led by experts in their related fields and utilizes resources in the southeastern Wisconsin and northern Illinois region.
With business tips and tricks from respected art professionals, these how-to sessions help developing artists strengthen and sustain their careers. Each program includes time for questions and networking. Programs are:
- "Community Conversation with Artists New to Racine," 6:30-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 8, Longshot Vinyl, 324 Sixth St. Artists who are new to Racine will discuss what they think of the city's art scene. Participants include Georgia Bellas, Nick Zetsumei Dye, Christine Flutter Ingaldson, Mimi Peterson, Pam Schermer and Jim Wasley.
- "Panel Discussion: Making a Living with Your Art," 6:30-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 15, University of Wisconsin-Parkside Picken Center, 900 Wood Road, Somers. Panel members Trace Chiodo, Dee Hutch, Crystal Marie Neubauer and Stacey Williams-Ng will discuss how they make their living through their art.
- Community Conversation, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 29, Wustum Museum, 2519 Northwestern Ave. Features a community screening of the film, "Downside UP" by Nancy Kelly, accompanied by a thought-provoking discussion. The film is about a dying working class town betting its future on art.
- A photo studio for visual artists is available at Wustum Museum, 2519 Northwestern Ave. Excellent photos are essential for artists who submit images online and for use in website portfolios. Artists are welcome to reserve the photo studio for a $10 per hour fee. The studio is equipped with professional photography for both 2-D and 3-D artwork. Artists will be required to undergo a 15-minute equipment instruction session prior to shooting.
For more information and session registration, go to ramart.org or call 262-636-9177.