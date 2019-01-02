CALEDONIA — Portrait artist Jay Wright visited St. Monica’s Senior Living Dec. 16 where he sketched and spoke to the residents. He was invited by his daughter, Stephany Lichter, director of nursing at St. Monica’s.
Wright found capturing a person’s spirit was most rewarding as he drew his subject’s faces. These representations are called “gesture” drawings, which involve portraying the action, form and pose of a subject.
During his time at St. Monica’s, Wright noted how gracious and kind the residents were to have him as a visitor. He was also moved by how much enjoyment the seniors experienced by being the center of attention. Wright continues to volunteer his time at St. Monica’s doing these “gesture” portraits.
Wright has been drawing portraits since 1975 when he began painting airbrushed murals on vans, trucks and other vehicles. In 1995, he opened his own Racine business doing special request airbrushing on motorcycle tanks. Schooled at the Milwaukee Institute of Art and Design, University of Wisconsin-Parkside, independent study and fine art painting, Wright continues to hone his artistic talents by studying the human anatomy.
