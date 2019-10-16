{{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — Artists and craftsmen of all ages are invited to participate in "The Art of AdORNAMENTS," Racine Art Museum's competition of handmade holiday ornaments, wrapped boxes and greeting cards.

Two pieces can be entered in these categories:

You're out of free articles
Sign in or create a FREE account to keep reading.
Log in Sign up
  • Handmade Ornament — no larger than 5 by 5 by 5 inches
  • Folded Greeting Card — face no larger than 5 by 7 inches
  • Gift Wrapped Box — no larger than 6 by 6 by 6 inches, including all wrappings

To download an entry form, go to ramart.org. Entries will be accepted through Nov. 3. Deliver or ship to the RAM reception desk, 441 Main St., Racine, WI, 53403. Open hours are from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday.

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments