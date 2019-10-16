RACINE — Artists and craftsmen of all ages are invited to participate in "The Art of AdORNAMENTS," Racine Art Museum's competition of handmade holiday ornaments, wrapped boxes and greeting cards.
Two pieces can be entered in these categories:
- Handmade Ornament — no larger than 5 by 5 by 5 inches
- Folded Greeting Card — face no larger than 5 by 7 inches
- Gift Wrapped Box — no larger than 6 by 6 by 6 inches, including all wrappings
To download an entry form, go to ramart.org. Entries will be accepted through Nov. 3. Deliver or ship to the RAM reception desk, 441 Main St., Racine, WI, 53403. Open hours are from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday.
