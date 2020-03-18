Art wanted for juried show

RACINE — Wustum Museum of Fine Arts, a campus of the Racine Art Museum at 2519 Northwestern Ave., continues a significant museum tradition with "Racine and Vicinity Show: All Media Juried Competition," open June 5-Aug. 15.

A glimpse into local talent, this juried exhibition showcases work from visual artists residing in Racine, Kenosha and Walworth counties, along with Racine Art Museum members from outside the area.

Artists ages 18 and older living within these counties are invited to submit up to two original works that have been completed after 2017. There is an entry fee of $20 per artist, which is waived for RAM members.

Juror for this year's show is Diana Bolander, curator at the Rahr-West Art Museum in Manitowoc since 2018. She has also served as curator at the Dennos Museum Center at Northwestern Michigan College and the Wright Museum of Art at Beloit College. Bolander holds her master of arts in arts management from the University of Oregon and her bachelor of arts in history of art and studio art from Michigan State University.

Prizes totaling $1,000 will be awarded at the awards presentation and opening reception from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 4, at Wustum Museum. Artists included in the exhibition are invited to attend.

More information and competition entry forms are available at ramart.org. Entries must be dropped off in-person at Wustum Museum April 17 or 18 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

