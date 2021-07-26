Art in nature is workshop focus

ART IN NATURE WORKSHOP

BURLINGTON — “Art in Nature” will be offered from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 7, at Seno Woodland Center, 3606 Dyer Lake Road.

All ages will explore the center through drawings by using natural mediums found in nature. Participants will create a reflective art project that connects them with their experiences and discoveries through outdoor art-making activities.

The cost is $6 for ages 13 and older, $4 for ages 12 and younger. To register, go to eventbrite.com/e/157837200315?aff=aff0evvnt.

