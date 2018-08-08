Subscribe for 17¢ / day

RACINE — Visioning a Greater Racine and the Downtown Racine Corp. is offering #liveartracine from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 18, on Monument Square, Main and Sixth streets.

A spoken word performance will be given by Kenyatta "Ke-Ki" Turner (Racine poet laureate). People will be able to visit Racine Art Museum and Racine Heritage Museum, and experience Printing on Wheels (POW), art making collaborations and a photo challenge with Rene Amado Photography.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments