Armenian singer to visit Racine
Armenian singer to visit Racine

RACINE — Laurel Semerdjian, a mezzo-soprano singer with The Florentine Opera, will hold a meet and greet at noon Sunday, March 8, at St. Hagop Armenian Apostolic Church, 4100 N. Newman Road.

Semerdjian is of Armenian decent and her grandmother grew up in Racine. She is looking forward to meeting people from the four Armenian churches.

Semerdjian will perform as Carmen in The Florentine Opera production of "Tragedy of Carmen" March 13, 15, 21 and 22 at Vogel Hall in Milwaukee. For tickets, go to florentineopera.org.

Breaking News