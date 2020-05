CALEDONIA — Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, St. Hagop Armenian Apostolic Church has postponed the annual Armenian (Madagh) Picnic to Sunday, Aug. 30. It was originally scheduled for June 28.

In addition, the picnic will be held at the church, 4100 N. Newman Road, and will only include serving the Madagh and burghul as a takeout item. It is anticipated that the blessing of the Madagh will be at 11:15 a.m. and served at noon.