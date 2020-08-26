Armenian Picnic has new format for 2020

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — St. Hagop Armenian Apostolic Church will hold its annual Armenian Picnic Sunday, Aug. 30, on the church grounds, 4100 N. Newman Road.

The picnic is normally held on the last Sunday of June at Johnson Park but was postponed to Aug. 30 and moved to the church grounds due to COVID-19.

St. Hagop's has held its traditional picnic or "madagh" since 1938. The work madagh means offering and goes back to the time of Abraham who was willing to offer his only son, Isaac, to god to prove his love, faith and obedience to the Lord. When God witnessed this testimony, he asked Abraham to spare his son and offer a ram instead. Today, St. Hagop's madagh is an expression of that same love, faith and gratitude to the Lord for all that he has bestowed on us. Armenians throughout the world have designated places of pilgrimage where they go to worship and offer a meal of madagh to the community.

The blessing of the madagh will be at 11 a.m., officiated by the Rev. Daron Stepanian, St. Hagop pastor. The traditional menu will be limited to madagh (beef stew) and bulghur (cracked wheat rice) and will be served at 11:30 a.m.

Starting at 10:30 a.m., attendees will be allowed to enter the church grounds and park. Once the grounds are full, other attendees will be asked to park on the east shoulder of Newman Road until the first set of cars have exited the church grounds. All attendees will be asked to remain in their cars. Once cars are parked on the church grounds, they will be approached by church volunteers to confirm or accept their goodwill donation. Following the madagh blessing, church volunteers will return with a 1-quart container of each item. Once served, attendees will be asked to leave the church grounds. This process will continue until all attendees are served. St. Hagop's expects to serve 300 cars.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0