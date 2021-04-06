 Skip to main content
APRIL LIBRARY PROGRAMS
RACINE PUBLIC LIBRARY

RACINE — The Racine Public Library is offering these programs:

  • Outdoor Movie Night, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 15, patron parking lot. Go to the library website for movie title and registration.
  • Earth Day Reading Challenge, through April 30. Register through Beanstack on the library website. Readers can celebrate the Earth and our environment by reading 10 hours and completing challenges.
  • April Book Bundles: A new calendar of books bundles is available on the library website. Each day bundles of books for various topics and age groups are bundled together in a bag. Patrons can check one out at curbside pickup.
  • "Identity Theft: Protect and Prevent," for adults, 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 14, via Zoom. Email jessie.carpiaux@racinelibrary.info for zoom info.

To register for an event or for more information, go to racinelibrary.info or call 262-636-9217.

