Antisemitism is Carthage forum topic

KENOSHA — A forum titled "Antisemitism in Our Community," what to know and how to help, will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 7, in the Todd Wehr Center Jockey Room B at Carthage College, 2001 Alford Park Road. Guest speakers are:
- Rabbi Dena Feingold, Kenosha Beth Hillel Temple, "Who are the Jews."
- Kai Gardner Mishlove and Allison Hayden, Jewish Community Relations Council of Milwaukee, "Jewish Federation: History of Antisemitism, 2021 Audit of Antisemitic Incidents," current trends.
- Ari Friedman, Milwaukee Jewish Federation, "Community Security."
- Samantha Abramson, Nathan and Esther Pelz Holocaust Education Resource Center, "What we can Learn from the Holocaust and Other Genocides."
- Kenosha Alderman Jack Rose
- David Goldenberg, Anti-Defamation League-Midwest Region, "National Trends and Resources."
This event will also be live-streamed at live.carthage.edu.