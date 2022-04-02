 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Antisemitism is Carthage forum topic

KENOSHA — A forum titled "Antisemitism in Our Community," what to know and how to help, will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 7, in the Todd Wehr Center Jockey Room B at Carthage College, 2001 Alford Park Road. Guest speakers are:

  • Rabbi Dena Feingold, Kenosha Beth Hillel Temple, "Who are the Jews."
  • Kai Gardner Mishlove and Allison Hayden, Jewish Community Relations Council of Milwaukee, "Jewish Federation: History of Antisemitism, 2021 Audit of Antisemitic Incidents," current trends.
  • Ari Friedman, Milwaukee Jewish Federation, "Community Security."
  • Samantha Abramson, Nathan and Esther Pelz Holocaust Education Resource Center, "What we can Learn from the Holocaust and Other Genocides."
  • Kenosha Alderman Jack Rose
  • David Goldenberg, Anti-Defamation League-Midwest Region, "National Trends and Resources."

This event will also be live-streamed at live.carthage.edu.

