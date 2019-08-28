RACINE — People with antique or unique vehicles are invited to be part of the Party on the Pavement Unique and Antique Vehicle Show from noon to 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, in Downtown Racine (Main and Sixth streets and vicinity).
Load in for vehicles will begin at 11 a.m. There is no fee to participate. For more information, email Joe Mooney at joe9261@yahoo.com.
