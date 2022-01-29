Annual basketball free throw contest March 5

RACINE — City of Racine Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services will host the 20th annual Basketball Free Throw Contest at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 5, at Cesar Chavez Community Center, 2221 Douglas Ave.
The contest is open to youth in grades three to eight with male and female divisions at each level. There is no registration fee and all participants will receive a free jersey. Registration will be taken on-site before the event from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Athletic shoes are required with recommended basketball attire being gym shorts and T-shirts.
First-place finishers in each age/gender group will advance to the Southeast Wisconsin Park and Recreation Council Basketball Free Throw Contest March 19 in West Allis. For more information, call Matt Gomez at 262-636-9445.