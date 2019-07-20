RACINE — Democratic Party of Racine County Chair Meg Andrietsch was elected by acclamation as secretary of the Democratic Party of Wisconsin at the state convention recently in Milwaukee. She has been elected five times, and has served as state party secretary since September 2010.
“I’m pleased to continue my hard work for our Democratic candidates and ideals around the state and in this important role as the official keeper of the records for the Democratic Party of Wisconsin,” said Andrietsch. “And I’m honored that my work was recognized and supported by so many of my fearless peers around Wisconsin.”
Andrietsch spent most of her life here in southeastern Wisconsin, raised in a union household in Kenosha County before earning her master of business administration and becoming a union member herself with the Communications Workers of America (CWA). Andrietsch served in numerous leadership roles such as steward, chief steward, picket captain, strike captain, and secretary of the local. Now, as an active leader in the Democratic Party, Andrietsch has worked at all levels of the organization doing whatever is needed to get Democrats elected throughout Racine County and across the ballot.
Also elected at the 2019 DPW Convention were Ben Wikler (chair), Felesia Martin (first vice chair), Lee Snodgrass (second vice chair) and Randy Udell (treasurer).
