Andis Foundation recognized as a platinum clover donor

MADISON — The Wisconsin 4-H Foundation recently recognized partner The Andis Foundation as a top 4-H donor. Acknowledged as a Platinum Clover supporter, The Andis Foundation contributed $10,000 to support Wisconsin 4-H programs through the Wisconsin 4-H Foundation. Andis Co. is based in Sturtevant.
Laura Andis Bishop, Andis Co. CEO, is proud to support Wisconsin 4-H stating, “Andis Foundation believes strong families and thriving kids propel our communities forward. Designed for youth to learn critical animal care skills, develop key character and life skills and foster engagement in the community as well as the industry, Wisconsin 4-H Foundation’s livestock judging program is a great fit for Andis Foundation.”
“We are truly grateful for the continued support of generous partners, like Andis,” adds Brenda Scheider, executive director of the Wisconsin 4-H Foundation. “Andis helps 4 H create cutting-edge, relevant programs for young people to learn real-world skills that will prepare them for the challenges of today and tomorrow, moving communities, the state, our country and the world forward in ways no other youth organization can. We value our partners who help Wisconsin 4-H make a positive impact on our youth.”
Since 1914, Wisconsin 4-H has helped young people develop the skills they need to meet the demands of our complex and changing world. Growing out of a rich history of agricultural clubs that helped the University of Wisconsin Extension connect families to research-based advancements in farming technology and techniques, today’s 4-H has expanded to include science (STEM), leadership, healthy living and communications programming that will help Wisconsin youth build a healthier and more prosperous future.
4-H is one of the largest and oldest statewide youth organizations in Wisconsin, offering a wide variety of programs in both urban and rural settings. Nearly 150,000 youth participate in the Wisconsin 4-H program each year, and more than 22,000 volunteers support the program.
The Wisconsin 4-H Foundation, based in Madison, provides essential funding for 4-H programs throughout Wisconsin. By partnering with individuals, corporations and foundations, the Foundation supports 4-H leadership, youth development and community-building activities throughout the state. Learn more about the Wisconsin 4-H Foundation by visiting Wis4HFoundation.org.