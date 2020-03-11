Andis Foundation recognized as a platinum clover donor

MADISON — The Wisconsin 4-H Foundation recently recognized partner The Andis Foundation as a top 4-H donor. Acknowledged as a Platinum Clover supporter, The Andis Foundation contributed $10,000 to support Wisconsin 4-H programs through the Wisconsin 4-H Foundation. Andis Co. is based in Sturtevant.

Laura Andis Bishop, Andis Co. CEO, is proud to support Wisconsin 4-H stating, “Andis Foundation believes strong families and thriving kids propel our communities forward. Designed for youth to learn critical animal care skills, develop key character and life skills and foster engagement in the community as well as the industry, Wisconsin 4-H Foundation’s livestock judging program is a great fit for Andis Foundation.”

“We are truly grateful for the continued support of generous partners, like Andis,” adds Brenda Scheider, executive director of the Wisconsin 4-H Foundation. “Andis helps 4 H create cutting-edge, relevant programs for young people to learn real-world skills that will prepare them for the challenges of today and tomorrow, moving communities, the state, our country and the world forward in ways no other youth organization can. We value our partners who help Wisconsin 4-H make a positive impact on our youth.”