Andis Foundation awards six community programs in 2021

STURTEVANT — Six community programs have been awarded grants by the Andis Foundation, the charity organization behind Andis Co. whose mission is to strengthen families, children and the communities they live in.
The Andis Co. was founded in 1922 and is a leading manufacturer of handheld tools to style hair. Andis Foundation was founded in 2015 and is funded exclusively by the Andis Co., according to a press release.
“The Andis foundation is excited to support these great community organizations and make a positive impact for future generations,” said Laura Andis Bishop, co-president of Andis Co.
Since its establishment in 2015, the Andis Foundation has provided more than $1.2 million in grants to its recipients.
The recipients
The 2021 grant recipients are as follows:
- For their Ending the Silence peer education program, which offers youth practical skills while reducing stigma around mental illness.
George Bray Neighborhood Center YMCA:
- For continuously providing area youth with programs that “build a healthy spirit, mind and body.”
True Skool:
- For its after school and summer programs for young creative artists which promote expression, diversity, equity and inclusion.
SecureFutures Foundation:
- For its Money Coach program, which teaches students skills in personal financial management and promotes goal-setting.
Racine Zoo:
- For its Summer Camp program, which teaches kids to develop personal agency and values around ecology and conservation.
Wisconsin FFA Foundation:
- For its Supervised Agricultural Experiences program, which advises students in the care of beef livestock and agricultural business management.
“Each grant recipient exemplifies excellence, integrity and respect, the key framework for our culture within Andis company,” Bishop.
Other efforts
The Andis Foundation has also provided relief for businesses affected by COVID-19. The Andis Foundation provided funding to the Racine County Economic Development Corporation to fund $5,000 grants to 10 businesses in the area. The businesses have used the money to pay company bills and keep staff during the last year.
The Andis Co. also continues to support their annual United Way corporate giving campaign by conducting a formal matching program for charities with Andis Co. associates.