Andis Foundation awards six community programs in 2021

STURTEVANT — Six community programs have been awarded grants by the Andis Foundation, the charity organization behind Andis Co. whose mission is to strengthen families, children and the communities they live in.

The Andis Co. was founded in 1922 and is a leading manufacturer of handheld tools to style hair. Andis Foundation was founded in 2015 and is funded exclusively by the Andis Co., according to a press release.

“The Andis foundation is excited to support these great community organizations and make a positive impact for future generations,” said Laura Andis Bishop, co-president of Andis Co.

Since its establishment in 2015, the Andis Foundation has provided more than $1.2 million in grants to its recipients.

The recipients

The 2021 grant recipients are as follows:

For their Ending the Silence peer education program, which offers youth practical skills while reducing stigma around mental illness.